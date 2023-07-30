Fatal Road Traffic Accidents In Masvingo, Rusape, Esigodini, And Murewa

Three (3) of the six (6) victims were positively identified by their next of kin as listed:-

Murenjekwa Tendai (76), a female adult of Silver City, Chivi,

Moyo Gracious (40), a male adult of Muera Village, Shumba, Chivi,

Muzondiwa Leonard (49), a male adult of Southerton, Harare.

The other three (3) victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin. The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, six (6) people died whilst six (6) others were injured when a Mitsubishi mini-bus with eleven (11) passengers on board was hit on the left side by a Freightliner Columbia truck with one (1) passenger on board at the 158-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road on 28th July 2023 at around 1830 hours.

As a result of the accident, the Mitsubishi mini-bus which was overtaking a convoy of vehicles was dragged by the Freightliner Columbia truck to the right for about forty (40) metres.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

In another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 28th July 2023 at around 2000 hours at the 56-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, four (4) people were killed when a Honda Fit vehicle with three (3) passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Shacman F 3000 haulage truck with no passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Esigodini District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

On 27th July 2023 at around 1450 hours at the 150-kilometre peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road, two (2) people died whilst one (1) person was injured when a Nissan NP 300 vehicle with two (2) passengers on board veered off the road before hitting a tree.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Kotwa Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured person is admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, one (1) person was killed whilst eleven (11) others were injured when the left rear tyre of a Nissan Vannette vehicle burst, resulting in the vehicle veering off the road to the right before overturning and landing on its right side at the 30-kilometre peg along Harare -Nyamapanda Road on 27th July 2023 at around 1600 hours. The vehicle had eleven passengers on board.

The body of the victim was taken to Murewa Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at Chipfumbi Clinic, Juru.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be patient on the roads and avoid overtaking when it is not safe to do so. Above all, drivers are urged to be observant and avoid speeding.

