Kuvimba Plans To Invest US$250 Million Into A Beneficiation Plant

The beneficiation plant, it has got two phases. Phase one of it is the dense medium separation. We have budgeted about US$50 million for that.

Phase two of the beneficiation plant is the floatation plant itself.

For that one we’ve budgeted US$200 million. So, altogether that gives you US$250 million for a combined beneficiation plant.

The work has already commenced in terms of the feasibility studies.

Some metallurgical tests are being conducted on our material so that we can establish the stability of our own.

But looking at the timelines themselves, we are saying in 12 to 18 months we should have completed everything, including the commissioning of the plants.