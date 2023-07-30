Kuvimba Plans To Invest US$250 Million Into A Beneficiation Plant

Kuvimba Plans To Invest US$250 Million Into A Beneficiation Plant6 minutes ago
Kuvimba Mining House (KMH) plans to invest US$250 million into the construction of a beneficiation plant at its lithium mine operation, Sandawana Mines.
KMH is 65% owned by the government. It took over Sandawana Mines in 2019 and has so far invested US$56 million.
Sandawana Mines general manager Godwin Gambiza told The Standard in an interview last week during a media tour of the mine that KMH has commenced feasibility studies for a 4.5 million-tonne per annum beneficiation plant. Said Gambiza:
The beneficiation plant, it has got two phases. Phase one of it is the dense medium separation. We have budgeted about US$50 million for that.
Phase two of the beneficiation plant is the floatation plant itself.
For that one we’ve budgeted US$200 million. So, altogether that gives you US$250 million for a combined beneficiation plant.
The work has already commenced in terms of the feasibility studies.
Some metallurgical tests are being conducted on our material so that we can establish the stability of our own.
But looking at the timelines themselves, we are saying in 12 to 18 months we should have completed everything, including the commissioning of the plants.
KMH Group chief executive officer Simba Chinyemba said that they are currently evaluating joint venture potential with some of the world’s largest companies in the lithium battery technology space.
Sandawana Mine is situated in the Mberengwa District and is rich in vast mineral resources that include tantalite, mica, emeralds, copper and gold.
The mining lease and claim holdings cover a 21-kilometre-long strip along the Mweza Mountain Range.
More: Pindula News