Malema Organising 500 Free Buses For SA-Based Zimbabweans To Travel Home For Elections

4 minutes ago

Zimbabweans in South Africa and the Julius Malema-led EFF are reportedly organising 500 buses to facilitate voting in the upcoming elections, reported IOL.

The initiative, which aims to provide free buses to transport registered voters to travel back to Zimbabwe, is being spearheaded by the self-exiled former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, Victor Mpofu, one of the organisers of this effort, said:

Feedback