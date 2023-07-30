Malema Organising 500 Free Buses For SA-Based Zimbabweans To Travel Home For Elections

Malema Organising 500 Free Buses For SA-Based Zimbabweans To Travel Home For Elections4 minutes ago
Zimbabweans in South Africa and the Julius Malema-led EFF are reportedly organising 500 buses to facilitate voting in the upcoming elections, reported IOL.
The initiative, which aims to provide free buses to transport registered voters to travel back to Zimbabwe, is being spearheaded by the self-exiled former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, Victor Mpofu, one of the organisers of this effort, said:
A lot of people are coming forward and they’re ready to go back home… People are willing to just go back and exercise their democratic rights.
Mpofu said despite challenges to the legitimacy of Kasukuwere’s candidacy, they remain determined to encourage participation in the elections.
He said whether Kasukuwere’s name is on the ballot, or not come polling day, the organisers remained focused on encouraging voting turnout.
Earlier this month, Malema, speaking at a press conference said:
We call on all Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa to go back home and vote. If it means coming back, they can come back, they are more than welcome, but they must do the right thing and go and vote.
No one is going to fight for these Zimbabweans who are loitering the streets here. They are their own liberators.
For once, they must take responsibility and get into buses and go home and vote.
More: Pindula News