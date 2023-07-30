Outgoing Mayors Free To Buy Mayoral Vehicles - Govt

7 minutes ago

The Government has authorised local authorities, that can afford, to have their outgoing mayors and chairpersons buy vehicles that have been allocated to them.

This comes after some outgoing mayors and chairpersons requested to buy their official vehicles at the expiry of their terms of office.

The Sunday News reported that a few months ago, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Nguni requested to buy his mayoral pool vehicle, a Toyota Hilux Double Cab, for 16 494 as his exit package.

