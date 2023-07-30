Outgoing Mayors Free To Buy Mayoral Vehicles - Govt

Outgoing Mayors Free To Buy Mayoral Vehicles - Govt7 minutes ago
The Government has authorised local authorities, that can afford, to have their outgoing mayors and chairpersons buy vehicles that have been allocated to them.
This comes after some outgoing mayors and chairpersons requested to buy their official vehicles at the expiry of their terms of office.
The Sunday News reported that a few months ago, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Nguni requested to buy his mayoral pool vehicle, a Toyota Hilux Double Cab, for 16 494 as his exit package.
In a communication dated 18 July 2023 to all local authorities, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo said:
I refer to applications from all authorities in relation to requests by the outgoing mayors and chairpersons to procure mayoral vehicles.
This serves to inform you that local authorities that can afford should consider disposing of the vehicles to the outgoing mayors and chairpersons.
As per tradition, exiting mayors are offered an opportunity to buy one of the mayoral pool cars as exit packages.
In 2018, the council resolved to offer Clr Mguni’s predecessor, Martin Moyo a Mazda BT50 valued at $3 000 or the Chevrolet Trailblazer at the depreciated value of $14 732.
