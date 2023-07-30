Two Armed Robbers Killed During Shootout With Police, Several Suspects Arrested

The detectives acted on the received information leading to the arrest of the three (3) suspects along Park Street in Harare Central Business District.

The arrest led to the recovery of a bolt cutter, two (2) cellphones, a watch, eight (8) pairs of shoes and seven (7) baby blankets.

The suspects implicated Trymore Derere Guta leading to his arrest at Munyuki Shopping Centre, Epworth, Harare.

The arrest led to the recovery of a video camera, a watch, jewellery, ten (10) cellphones, five (5) pairs of sneakers, and new baby-wear clothing at the suspect’s residence in Zinyengere, Reuben, Epworth, Harare.

Trymore Derere Guta implicated Ishmael Mutungira and Mugove Chimuti.

On 27th July 2023 detectives from CID received information that Mugove Chimuti and Ishmael Mutungira were staying at a hideout in in Budiriro 5B Harare.

The detectives acted on the information leading to the arrest of the suspects at a house in Budiriro 5 B on 28th July 2023 after a shoot-out.

The arrest led to the recovery of three (3) 303 rifles, a Taurus revolver, six (6) x 12 bore live rounds, three (3) x 0.38 special rounds, and twelve (12) x 7.65 mm live rounds.

Mugove Chimuti and Ishmael Mutungira were injured during the shootout and were referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital where they died upon admission.

The suspects are linked to several cases of robbery where cellphones were stolen from pedestrians at Msasa Industrial area and a case of armed robbery which occurred at a business premise in Chegutu on 11th July 2023 where Trymore Derere Guta was captured on the closed-circuit television footage while committing the offence.

Further, the suspects are clearing a case of armed robbery which occurred at Unadale Farm, Beatrice on 06th July 2023 where various household goods were stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect’s accomplices identified as, Brighton Mangondo alias Mombe, Jonna, Satan and Ishewekunze.

Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

More: Pindula News

