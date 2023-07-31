Death Toll From Murder-Suicide In Marange Rises To Five

After Violet had bolted out of the house, Tonderai set the house on fire and died in the house alongside three of Violet’s children.

The four were burnt beyond recognition whilst Takunda Mundoko sustained burns all over the body after escaping out of the room through the window.

In an update on Monday evening, Police said Takunda, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries. Police said:

Reference is made to the ZRP press statement on the death of four family members and the injury of Takunda Mundoko (14) in a fire incident that occurred at Mafararikwa Village, Marange on 29/07/23. The ZRP reports that Takunda Mundoko has succumbed to the injuries she sustained during the fire incident.

Earlier on Monday, Asst Comm Nyathi revealed that Tonderai sprinkled petrol in the house before setting it on fire. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of four (4) family members, Tonderai Muchimwe (43), Ashton Mundoko (12), Quinton Mundoko (7) and Tamari Mundoko (5) and the injury of a female juvenile, Takunda Mundoko (14), in a fire incident which occurred at Mafararikwa Village, Marange on 29th July 2023 at about 0400 hours. On 29th July 2023 at about 0000 hours, Tonderai Muchimwe broke into the room in which his niece, Violet Muchimwe (35) and her four (4) children, Takunda Mundoko, Ashton Mundoko, Quinton Mundoko and Tamari Mundoko, were sleeping in. Tonderai Muchimwe who was armed with a knife demanded to have sexual intercourse with his niece, leading to a scuffle. Violet Muchimwe fled leaving her children behind. Muchimwe sprinkled petrol in the house and set the house on fire. As a result, Tonderai Muchimwe, Ashton Mundoko, Quinton Mundoko and Tamari Mundoko were burnt beyond recognition whilst Takunda Mundoko sustained burns all over the body after escaping out of the room through the window.

