Silaigwana's Laptops Stolen In Break-in At ZEC Headquarters

According to an internal police memo of the incident seen by the publication, the break-in and theft were discovered just before 9 AM on Sunday by Mariwowo who had turned up for work and initially observed that her electrical appliances were off. Reads part of the memo:

While trying to investigate she discovered that the adaptor was missing from her office.

Mariwowo then discovered that her Dell laptop was missing, and in Silaigwana’s office, an HP Pro Book and Mac Book Pro had also been stolen. Says the memo:

The south-facing window for Silaigwana’s office was broken with a stone that was on the floor.

It was not revealed if the laptops held any sensitive data, the theft coming less than a month before general elections.

