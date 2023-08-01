Chamisa Has Criticised Mnangagwa For Supporting Putin's Ukraine Invasion

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Chamisa Has Criticised Mnangagwa For Supporting Putin's Ukraine Invasion5 minutes ago
Nelson Chamisa, the main opposition leader in Zimbabwe, has criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa for accepting a helicopter from Russian President Vladimir Putin and supporting his invasion of Ukraine. Putin recently gifted the helicopter to Zimbabwe, which is currently under heavy sanctions.
Chamisa addressed his supporters at Gadzema Grounds in Chinhoyi and accused Mnangagwa of taking an ill-advised stance in support of Putin’s actions. Chamisa stated that a proper leader of Zimbabwe must not side with any country but should promote peace, unity, progress, and multilateralism.
He criticised Mnangagwa, calling him a puppet of the former Soviet Union and urging him to respect the norms of peace across the world. He said:
My brother (Mnangagwa) was in Russia the other day and was over the moon with joy after receiving a ramshackle helicopter, and he unashamedly declared we, as Zimbabwe, support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. You and who, whom did you consult?
A proper leader of Zimbabwe must not support or side with any country, but side with peace, side with unity, side with progress and side with multilateralism and unite the belligerent nations, Russia and Ukraine.
Don’t be a puppet, be a person who respects the norms of peace across the whole world and not side with aggression, which is not acceptable.
Chamisa expressed confidence in defeating Mnangagwa in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for 23 August, promising to stamp out corruption, improve job creation and welfare, and restore basic social services like water and roads.