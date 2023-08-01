Chamisa Has Criticised Mnangagwa For Supporting Putin's Ukraine Invasion

5 minutes ago

Nelson Chamisa, the main opposition leader in Zimbabwe, has criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa for accepting a helicopter from Russian President Vladimir Putin and supporting his invasion of Ukraine. Putin recently gifted the helicopter to Zimbabwe, which is currently under heavy sanctions.

Chamisa addressed his supporters at Gadzema Grounds in Chinhoyi and accused Mnangagwa of taking an ill-advised stance in support of Putin’s actions. Chamisa stated that a proper leader of Zimbabwe must not side with any country but should promote peace, unity, progress, and multilateralism.

He criticised Mnangagwa, calling him a puppet of the former Soviet Union and urging him to respect the norms of peace across the world. He said:

