Kasukuwere Launches Fresh Bid For 2023 Presidential Race

7 minutes ago

Former Local Government Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, has launched a fresh bid to join the 2023 presidential race. The former ZANU PF Political Commissar has applied for direct access to the Constitutional Court to challenge the nullification of his candidature by the High Court.

Kasukuwere’s eligibility to contest the August 23 election was challenged by a private citizen, Mr Lovedale Mangwana, who argued that Kasukuwere had spent 18 consecutive months outside the country. Mr Mangwana won the legal battle after the High Court nullified Kasukuwere’s candidature. The Supreme Court also threw out Kasukuwere’s appeal against the High Court judgment.

Kasukuwere was barred from running on the grounds that he had been residing outside his constituency for over 18 months, which violated the Electoral Act. He has been in South Africa since 2017, following the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Feedback