Kasukuwere Launches Fresh Bid For 2023 Presidential Race
Former Local Government Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, has launched a fresh bid to join the 2023 presidential race. The former ZANU PF Political Commissar has applied for direct access to the Constitutional Court to challenge the nullification of his candidature by the High Court.
Kasukuwere’s eligibility to contest the August 23 election was challenged by a private citizen, Mr Lovedale Mangwana, who argued that Kasukuwere had spent 18 consecutive months outside the country. Mr Mangwana won the legal battle after the High Court nullified Kasukuwere’s candidature. The Supreme Court also threw out Kasukuwere’s appeal against the High Court judgment.
Kasukuwere was barred from running on the grounds that he had been residing outside his constituency for over 18 months, which violated the Electoral Act. He has been in South Africa since 2017, following the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe.
Saviour Kasukuwere’s move to approach the Constitutional Court comes after former ZANU PF youth leader, Jim Kunaka, approached the same Court challenging the High Court ruling that was upheld by the Supreme Court. Kunaka argued that the High Court ruling by Justice David Mangota violated the constitutional right of voters to vote for their preferred presidential candidate.
Jim Kunaka argued that he nominated Saviour Kasukuwere as a presidential candidate, stating that he was his preferred candidate. He believes that the court’s decision infringed on his right to freely participate in politics, which is protected by sections 58 and 67 of the Zimbabwean Constitution. Kunaka seeks direct access to the Constitutional Court to set aside the judgement, as he believes his constitutional rights have been violated. He argues that it is in the interest of justice to set aside the judgement and allow Kasukuwere to stand as a candidate in the forthcoming election, as there are millions of people who will vote and thousands who will vote for Kasukuwere.