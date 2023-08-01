Muchesu Coal Mining Plans Railway Linking Binga And Kwekwe

2 days ago

The newly commissioned Muchesu Coal Mining Company in Binga District, Matabeleland North Province, plans to construct a new railway line linking its plant with Kwekwe, as part of a broader investment drive to enhance economic activity and trade in the country.

According to The Herald, the plant will produce 10,000 tonnes of coke per month, and with such volumes, an investment in rail infrastructure is critical for facilitating transport and logistics efficiency. The company is owned by a UK-headquartered investor, Contango Holdings, which has so far invested US$20 million in the project.

President Mnangagwa officially commissioned the new mining venture on Monday. In his address, President Mnangagwa said:

