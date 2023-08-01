ZINARA Reduces Toll And Licensing Fees From 01 August 2023

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
ZINARA Reduces Toll And Licensing Fees From 01 August 20235 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has reduced both toll and vehicle licensing fees effective from today. This marks the second downward review by ZINARA in recent months. The fees which are pegged in both foreign currency and local currency have seen a downward review in local currency as follows:
- Motorcycles are Exempted from paying Toll Fees.
- Light Motor-Vehicle; US$2.00 or ZW$10,000
- Minibuses: US$3.00 or ZW$15,000
- Buses: US$4.00 or ZW$20,000
- Heavy Vehicles: US$5.00 or ZW$25,000
- Haulage Trucks: US$10.00 or ZW$50,000
- Residential Per Term: US$40.00 or ZW$200,000
Vehicle licensing fees have been reduced as follows:
- Vehicle Class: Up to 1500kg
- 4 months: ZW$100,000
- 6 Months: ZW$150,000
- 8 months: ZW$200,000
- 10 months: ZW$250,000
- 12 months: ZW$300,000
- US$20
- Vehicle Class: 1500kg-2250kg
- 4 months: ZW$125,000
- 6 Months: ZW$187,500
- 8 months: ZW$250,000
- 10 months: ZW$312,500
- 12 months: ZW$375,000
- US$25
- Vehicle Class: 2251kg-3000kg
- 4 months: ZW$150,000
- 6 Months: ZW$225,000
- 8 months: ZW$300,000
- 10 months: ZW$375,000
- 12 months: ZW$450,000
- US$30
- Vehicle Class: 3001kg-3750kg
- 4 months: ZW$300,000
- 6 Months: ZW$450,000
- 8 months: ZW$600,000
- 10 months: ZW$750,000
- 12 months: ZW$900,000
- US$60
- Vehicle Class: 3751kg-4250kg
- 4 months: ZW$375,000
- 6 Months: ZW$562,500
- 8 months: ZW$750,000
- 10 months: ZW$937,500
- 12 months: ZW$1,125,000
- US$75
- Vehicle Class: 4251kg-5000kg
- 4 months: ZW$450,000
- 6 Months: ZW$675,000
- 8 months: ZW$900,000
- 10 months: ZW$1,125,000
- 12 months: ZW$1,350,000
- US$90
- Vehicle Class: 5001kg-5750kg
- 4 months: ZW$500,000
- 6 Months: ZW$750,000
- 8 months: ZW$1,000,000
- 10 months: ZW$1,250,000
- 12 months: ZW$1,500,000
- US$100
- Vehicle Class: 5751kg-6250kg
- 4 months: ZW$525,000
- 6 Months: ZW$787,500
- 8 months: ZW$1,050,000
- 10 months: ZW$1,312,500
- 12 months: ZW$1,575,000
- US$105
- Vehicle Class: 6251kg-7000kg
- 4 months: ZW$600,000
- 6 Months: ZW$900,000
- 8 months: ZW$1,200,000
- 10 months: ZW$1,500,000
- 12 months: ZW$1,800,000
- US$120
- Vehicle Class: 7001kg-7750kg
- 4 months: ZW$650,000
- 6 Months: ZW$975,000
- 8 months: ZW$1,300,000
- 10 months: ZW$1,625,000
- 12 months: ZW$1,950,000
- US$130
- Vehicle Class: 7751kg-9250kg
- 4 months: ZW$700,000
- 6 Months: ZW$1,050,000
- 8 months: ZW$1,400,000
- 10 months: ZW$1,750,000
- 12 months: ZW$2,100,000
- US$140
- Vehicle Class: 9251kg-10000kg
- 4 months: ZW$750,000
- 6 Months: ZW$1,125,000
- 8 months: ZW$1,500,000
- 10 months: ZW$1,875,000
- 12 months: ZW$2,250,000
- US$150
- Vehicle Class: 10001kg-10750kg
- 4 months: ZW$1,000,000
- 6 Months: ZW$1,500,000
- 8 months: ZW$2,000,000
- 10 months: ZW$2,500,000
- 12 months: ZW$3,000,000
- US$200
- Vehicle Class: 10751kg and above
- 4 months: ZW$1,500,000
- 6 Months: ZW$2,250,000
- 8 months: ZW$3,000,000
- 10 months: ZW$3,750,000
- 12 months: ZW$4,500,000
- US$300
The reduction in fees is being implemented in response to the continuous decline of the exchange rate. The Zimbabwe dollar has strengthened against the USD in recent weeks. As a result, many grocery shops and service providers have started reducing the prices of their goods, with some products such as a 2-litre cooking oil seeing a reduction from $28,000 to about $16,000. The Zimbabwean dollar’s value has been steadily increasing, trading at US$1: $4,517 at the latest forex auction, compared to US$1: $4,537 the previous week.