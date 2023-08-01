ZINARA Reduces Toll And Licensing Fees From 01 August 2023

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has reduced both toll and vehicle licensing fees effective from today. This marks the second downward review by ZINARA in recent months. The fees which are pegged in both foreign currency and local currency have seen a downward review in local currency as follows:

Motorcycles are Exempted from paying Toll Fees.

Light Motor-Vehicle; US$2.00 or ZW$10,000

Minibuses: US$3.00 or ZW$15,000

Buses: US$4.00 or ZW$20,000

Heavy Vehicles: US$5.00 or ZW$25,000

Haulage Trucks: US$10.00 or ZW$50,000

Residential Per Term: US$40.00 or ZW$200,000

Vehicle licensing fees have been reduced as follows:

Vehicle Class: Up to 1500kg 4 months: ZW$100,000 6 Months: ZW$150,000 8 months: ZW$200,000 10 months: ZW$250,000 12 months: ZW$300,000 US$20

Vehicle Class: 1500kg-2250kg 4 months: ZW$125,000 6 Months: ZW$187,500 8 months: ZW$250,000 10 months: ZW$312,500 12 months: ZW$375,000 US$25

Vehicle Class: 2251kg-3000kg 4 months: ZW$150,000 6 Months: ZW$225,000 8 months: ZW$300,000 10 months: ZW$375,000 12 months: ZW$450,000 US$30

Vehicle Class: 3001kg-3750kg 4 months: ZW$300,000 6 Months: ZW$450,000 8 months: ZW$600,000 10 months: ZW$750,000 12 months: ZW$900,000 US$60

Vehicle Class: 3751kg-4250kg 4 months: ZW$375,000 6 Months: ZW$562,500 8 months: ZW$750,000 10 months: ZW$937,500 12 months: ZW$1,125,000 US$75

Vehicle Class: 4251kg-5000kg 4 months: ZW$450,000 6 Months: ZW$675,000 8 months: ZW$900,000 10 months: ZW$1,125,000 12 months: ZW$1,350,000 US$90

Vehicle Class: 5001kg-5750kg 4 months: ZW$500,000 6 Months: ZW$750,000 8 months: ZW$1,000,000 10 months: ZW$1,250,000 12 months: ZW$1,500,000 US$100

Vehicle Class: 5751kg-6250kg 4 months: ZW$525,000 6 Months: ZW$787,500 8 months: ZW$1,050,000 10 months: ZW$1,312,500 12 months: ZW$1,575,000 US$105

Vehicle Class: 6251kg-7000kg 4 months: ZW$600,000 6 Months: ZW$900,000 8 months: ZW$1,200,000 10 months: ZW$1,500,000 12 months: ZW$1,800,000 US$120

Vehicle Class: 7001kg-7750kg 4 months: ZW$650,000 6 Months: ZW$975,000 8 months: ZW$1,300,000 10 months: ZW$1,625,000 12 months: ZW$1,950,000 US$130

Vehicle Class: 7751kg-9250kg 4 months: ZW$700,000 6 Months: ZW$1,050,000 8 months: ZW$1,400,000 10 months: ZW$1,750,000 12 months: ZW$2,100,000 US$140

Vehicle Class: 9251kg-10000kg 4 months: ZW$750,000 6 Months: ZW$1,125,000 8 months: ZW$1,500,000 10 months: ZW$1,875,000 12 months: ZW$2,250,000 US$150

Vehicle Class: 10001kg-10750kg 4 months: ZW$1,000,000 6 Months: ZW$1,500,000 8 months: ZW$2,000,000 10 months: ZW$2,500,000 12 months: ZW$3,000,000 US$200



Vehicle Class: 10751kg and above 4 months: ZW$1,500,000 6 Months: ZW$2,250,000 8 months: ZW$3,000,000 10 months: ZW$3,750,000 12 months: ZW$4,500,000 US$300



The reduction in fees is being implemented in response to the continuous decline of the exchange rate. The Zimbabwe dollar has strengthened against the USD in recent weeks. As a result, many grocery shops and service providers have started reducing the prices of their goods, with some products such as a 2-litre cooking oil seeing a reduction from $28,000 to about $16,000. The Zimbabwean dollar’s value has been steadily increasing, trading at US$1: $4,517 at the latest forex auction, compared to US$1: $4,537 the previous week.

