Chamisa Alleges ZANU PF MPs Oppose Mnangagwa, Plan Bhora Musango

5 minutes ago

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has claimed that ZANU PF MPs are dissatisfied with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule and have vowed to campaign against him in the upcoming elections. Speaking to his supporters recently, Chamisa alleged that Mnangagwa is not wanted in ZANU PF, and his MPs have told him that they will do a ‘bhora musango.’ Chamisa further claimed that Mnangagwa’s rule has benefited his family and that he is rewarding non-party members. He said:

This is no longer a party-aligned issue. In fact, it is Mnangagwa who is not wanted in Zanu PF. His MPs tell me that they will do a ‘bhora musango’. I said yes I’m bhora musango. They say his rule has benefitted his family. They say he is now rewarding some who are not from the party. That is why he has structures such as FAZ because he does not believe in us.

“Bhora Musango” is a Shona phrase that means “kick the ball into the bushes.” It was a term used to describe a strategy used by some ZANU PF members during the 2008 elections to protest against the party’s chosen candidates by deliberately spoiling their ballot papers. The strategy was widely believed to have been used against Robert Mugabe during the 2008 elections, mainly by people in Mt Darwin who voted for Joyce Mujuru but did not vote for Mugabe. The strategy involved deliberately spoiling ballot papers as a form of protest against Mugabe and the ruling ZANU PF party.

