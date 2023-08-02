Mutambara Regrets Opposition's Failure To Push For Political Reforms During GNU

3 minutes ago

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, Arthur Mutambara, has expressed regret about the failure of the opposition to push for political and electoral reforms during the Government of National Unity (GNU). Speaking in an interview with Alpha Media Holdings Chairman, Trevor Ncube, Mutambara highlighted the importance of carrying out political and electoral reforms during the GNU and lamented that they failed to deliver on this agenda. Mutambara said:

Some serious regrets. A key part of the agenda of the GNU was carrying out political reforms, electoral reforms. Zero out of 100. We failed to deliver political reforms we failed to deliver electoral reforms. That’s why the terrain is still problematic, because of our failure. We were very keen on delivering on the economy, the constitution, that we didn’t think about the post-GNU. What are we going to do post-GNU? We were so naive to the extent that we spent a lot of time doing good work on the economy, good work, constitution was another product we did okay but we failed to plan for the post-GNU in the sense that ZANU PF was working for us to be offloaded in 2013 and then continue on their own. So that post-GNU lack of planning was a failure and the issue of political reforms was a failure.

Asked why the GNU government failed to implement political reforms, Mutambara said:

Feedback