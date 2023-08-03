High Court Didn't Have The Right To Hear Case Of Disqualified Candidates: CCC Legal Team

7 minutes ago

The legal team representing 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Parliamentary candidates disqualified from contesting in the 2023 elections yesterday argued that the High Court did not have the right the hear the matter.

During a submission made before a three-member panel of Supreme Court judges on Wednesday, Advocate Mpofu, a member of the legal team, invoked the Judicial Laws Amendment Act, which states that challenges to the nomination of candidates should be heard exclusively by the Electoral Court.

Mpofu argued that the High Court, which is not a specialised court, had erred by hearing a case that falls under the jurisdiction of the Electoral Court. The CCC legal team contended that the High Court’s decision was a violation of the law and established legal procedures, and emphasised that the Electoral Court is better equipped to handle election-related matters.

