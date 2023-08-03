Sivio Institute: ED Government Achieved 56% Of 234 Promises In 2018 Manifesto

Economy:

113 promises made, 97 kept

7 promises fully completed

1 promise modified

2 promises broken

6 promises not commenced

Agriculture:

32 promises made, 25 kept

3 promises fully completed

0 promises modified

0 promises broken

3 promises not commenced

Social Services:

42 promises made, 30 kept

1 promise fully completed

0 promises modified

3 promises broken

8 promises not commenced

Trade and International Relations:

14 promises made, 13 kept

1 promise fully completed

0 promises modified

0 promises broken

0 promises not commenced

Local Governance:

2 promises made, 2 kept

0 promises fully completed

0 promises modified

0 promises broken

0 promises not commenced

Youth and Gender:

16 promises made, 11 kept

2 promises fully completed

0 promises modified

0 promises broken

3 promises not commenced

Governance, Politics, and Civil Rights:

11 promises made, 8 kept

2 promises fully completed

0 promises modified

1 promise broken

0 promises not commenced

Corruption:

4 promises made, 3 kept

0 promises fully completed

0 promises modified

1 promise broken

0 promises not commenced

Overall:

234 promises made, 189 kept

16 promises fully completed

1 promise modified

7 promises broken

21 promises not commenced

Sivio Institute observes that while the government has made progress in meeting its stated goals, very little has changed on the ground. They note that unemployment remains a significant challenge, with only 2.5 million persons currently employed out of a national working-age population of approximately 9 million. The top employment industries include agriculture, forestry and fishing, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and mining and quarrying. However, many employed individuals are still excluded from the formal employment sector. Additionally, 20% of persons aged 15 and above are unemployed.

Sivio Institute also observes that despite the government’s focus on infrastructure development, citizens’ perceptions and expectations surveys show that infrastructure is not a top priority. Instead, citizens prioritise issues such as improved access to healthcare and education, as well as stable prices of goods. The government’s big projects approach has been implemented in the context of low wages within both the government and the private sector, which has resulted in the majority of formal and informal sector employees lacking disposable income for long-term savings. The challenge may be due to a lack of alignment between what the government does and citizens’ expectations.

Sivio Institute’s report comes at a time when questions are being raised as to why the ruling party, ZANU PF, has not yet released its 2023 elections manifesto. Some individuals have suggested that the party has failed to fulfil its promises made in 2018. As Zimbabwe prepares for harmonised elections on August 23rd, the state of affairs in the country is expected to play a critical role in how the electorate votes. While ZANU PF attributes its inability to meet some of its goals to issues such as sanctions, corruption, and saboteurs, critics of the government, including members of the opposition, place the blame for unfulfilled promises solely on ZANU PF’s maladministration.

