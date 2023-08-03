Youngest Zimbabwean Uni Student Maud Chifamba Joins World's Best MBA At Wharton School

All this for a girl born in Gokwe – where money was tight, but dreams were free. From the remote parts of Gokwe, Zimbabwe to the Ivy League – grace unmatched.

Extremely grateful to my family and community for the support in this journey. Special thanks to you Tumai Mafunga & Munashe Makava for your guidance & showing me bigger dreams. To my recommenders, Charity Rondozai-Mtwazi & Chiedza Juru – thank you for your grace while we worked together, and being willing to write about it. And to you my soundboard Lindiwe Xaba. This wouldn’t have been possible without your support.

The Wharton School & Philadelphia will be home for the next 2 years, and it feels like it will be an experience of a lifetime.

Maud Chifamba is a remarkable young woman who has achieved outstanding academic success and has been recognized for her achievements both in Zimbabwe and beyond. Born in the Hunters resettlement areas of Chegutu, Zimbabwe, on November 19, 1997, Maud faced significant challenges at a young age, including losing her father and caring for her mother, who suffered from cancer. However, she showed remarkable aptitude in her studies, impressing her primary school teachers, who moved her up from grade 3 to grade 6.

Despite financial challenges, Maud continued to pursue her education at home, and at the age of 11, she sat for her Ordinary Level exams and passed. She then went on to excel in her Advanced Level exams, earning a four-year scholarship from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to study for a degree in accounting at the University of Zimbabwe.

Maud’s academic achievements are truly exceptional. She enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe at the age of 14, making her the youngest student ever to be accepted at the university. She graduated in 2016 at the age of 18 with a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree, making history as the youngest graduate in the university’s history. In 2018, she graduated with a Masters in Accountancy from the University of Zimbabwe at the age of 20.

In recognition of her remarkable achievements, Maud has received numerous awards and honours. In 2012, Forbes Magazine listed her as one of the 20 Youngest Power Women in Africa, alongside other distinguished Zimbabweans such as Danai Gurira and Jacqueline Chimhanzi. In 2014, she received the Great Young Achievers Award at the Great Women Awards held in Dubai, as well as the Panel Choice Award at the Zimbabwe International Women’s Awards.

