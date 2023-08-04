CCC Condemns Tinashe Chitsunge's Killing, Calls For Peaceful Elections

The orgy of violence was instigated by Zanu PF members who were attempting to prevent a CCC rally for Churu Constituency from taking place. The Zanu PF group had been camping at Tanaka Grounds, the venue set for the rally, since about 6am yesterday morning. It is reported that, knowing that a CCC rally was going to take place, the Zanu PF group barricaded the entrance and set up a sound system playing music. They also started to play soccer at the venue. The occupation of the venue that we had booked was a clear act of provocation. Attempts were made to report the provocation to the police. However, the Zanu PF youths remained stationed there. As the time for the rally drew closer, our campaign teams were peacefully sharing campaign fliers and installing posters whereupon Zanu PF youths started to mob one of the campaign trucks. Video evidence shows the Zanu PF youths inciting violence, threatening our members and saying that the police could not touch them. The Zanu PF youths started throwing big boulders at our members and eventually struck Tinashe Chitsunge.

According to reports of those present, they continued to attack him with stones after the fell to the ground.

We have also received reports of politically motivated violence perpetrated by Zanu PF in Mutare Central, Nyanga, Chivi, Chipinge, Shurugwi among many others. A Zanu PF mob stoned President Nelson Chamisa’s convoy and barricaded roads as President Chamisa travelled in Manicaland yesterday as part of our campaign.

We call for an immediate end to this clear pattern of political violence by Zanu PF against CCC. It is not a crime to wear yellow or to be a member of the CCC. No person should be killed for their politics. Citizens must be allowed to choose their leaders without violence or intimidation. We demand a thorough, non-partisan investigation into the murder of Tinashe Chitsunge. The perpetrators of this callous attack and the series of Zanu PF violence against CCC members must be brought to book by the institutions mandated to do so by our Constitution. We remain committed to peaceful resistance and will not stop. It is not enough for Zanu PF to pay lip service to peace at their rallies. They must stop committing violence against the CCC.

An electoral process soaked in the blood of innocent citizens is not the sort of electoral process the citizens of Zimbabwe deserve. We want elections not war.

On Friday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) made an official statement disclosing the arrest of 10 individuals suspected of involvement in the murder case. The incident has escalated existing tensions within the country and raised concerns regarding the fairness and freedom of the upcoming elections scheduled for 23 August. In response, supporters of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) reconvened at Tanaka Grounds this afternoon to protest against the killing of their fellow party member.

