Netball World Cup 2023: Zimbabwe Gems Beat Barbados To Finish Strong

Zimbabwe Gems emerged victorious in a highly anticipated match against Barbados during the 13th-place playoffs of the 2023 Netball World Cup. The game took place on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa.

Zimbabwe entered the tournament with the aim of surpassing their previous accomplishment of attaining the 8th position in the 2019 edition held in Liverpool. With aspirations of securing a spot within the top four, the Gems embarked on their World Cup campaign. However, their aspirations and performance did not align, rendering their goal an unattainable mission.

The Gems lost all of their group matches, but they improved in the subsequent rounds, which granted them an opportunity to contend for the 13th position. Their opponent in this crucial match was Barbados, a team they had previously suffered defeat against during the group stages. Nevertheless, the Zimbabwean team demonstrated resilience and determination, leaving their setbacks in the past.

