WATCH: The Rock Gives A House To Zimbabwean UFC Fighter

Johnson recently met with Themba Gorimbo whom he had pledged to support financially in June. Johnson posted a video on Instagram, stating that he was moved and motivated by Gorimbo’s story. Gorimbo had won his first UFC fight with only $7 in his bank account. After the fight, he sold his fight gear online and made $7,000, which he used to build a bush pump to provide clean water to his village back in Zimbabwe.

Gorimbo went to America with limited funds and slept on a couch in the gym due to a lack of resources and training space. Despite his financial struggles, he received support from his training partners and went on to make history as the first Zimbabwean to win a UFC fight. Johnson, who had experienced similar financial struggles in the past, empathized with Gorimbo’s situation and offered to help him. This story highlights the importance of perseverance and the impact that support from others can have on achieving one’s goals.

