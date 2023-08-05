AUDIO: Woman Narrates Robbery By Gang Including Women In Police Uniforms And CIO Impostor

7 minutes ago

A Zimbabwean woman recently shared her harrowing experience of being robbed in broad daylight by a gang consisting of two women wearing police uniforms and two men, one of whom posed as a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO). The incident happened when the woman was driving home at approximately 4:00 PM. She became aware that a car was following her, so she skipped going home and instead drove straight to the police station.

The robbers, however, realised that she had seen them and gave chase. They intercepted her at a roundabout, forcibly removing her from the vehicle and claiming that her husband had sent them due to suspicions of infidelity. She said this confused her as she had been with her husband just moments before. She discreetly called her husband, who informed her that she was being robbed. In the ensuing commotion, the robbers stole $1000 from her.

Fortunately, she managed to capture photos of one of the assailants and the getaway vehicle, which aided in the subsequent arrest of the criminals. For further details, please refer to the accompanying audio recording.

