Msengezi High School Official Arrested For Raping Form 3 Girl

I think most details will be unveiled after the police are done with their investigations. However, he is suspended from work as per procedure.

The police spokesperson for Mashonaland West province, Inspector Margaret Chitove, stated that she has yet to receive information regarding the case.

This incident follows a recent report by NewsDay Weekender concerning a student who suffered broken bones in a suspected bullying incident at the same school. Rambanepasi acknowledged the incident and assured parents that appropriate measures have been taken, with the identification of suspects and notification of their parents. The school, which has an enrollment of approximately 1,000 students, is actively addressing both incidents.

