Msengezi High School Official Arrested For Raping Form 3 Girl

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Msengezi High School Official Arrested For Raping Form 3 Girl4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is currently investigating an alleged rape case at Msengezi High School in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province, involving a school official and a Form 3 student.
The headmaster, George Rambanepasi, confirmed that the accused staff member has been suspended and handed over to the police. Rambanepasi informed parents that due to the ongoing investigation, they are unable to provide further details at this time. He wrote to the parents:
As for alleged rape, a staffer has been handed over to police and, as such, we are not allowed to comment on it. However, it involves a day scholar who is under age, allegedly, who was in a relationship with offender.Feedback
I think most details will be unveiled after the police are done with their investigations. However, he is suspended from work as per procedure.
The police spokesperson for Mashonaland West province, Inspector Margaret Chitove, stated that she has yet to receive information regarding the case.
This incident follows a recent report by NewsDay Weekender concerning a student who suffered broken bones in a suspected bullying incident at the same school. Rambanepasi acknowledged the incident and assured parents that appropriate measures have been taken, with the identification of suspects and notification of their parents. The school, which has an enrollment of approximately 1,000 students, is actively addressing both incidents.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals