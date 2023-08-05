Police Report 4 Deaths From Bulawayo-Beitbridge, Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road Accidents

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed four deaths resulting from two separate road accidents along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway and Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

According to police reports obtained by Pindula News, the first incident involved a trailer detaching from a Ford Ranger vehicle, causing the death of two pedestrians and injuring three others at the 36-kilometre mark on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. Reads the report: