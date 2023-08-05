Police Report 4 Deaths From Bulawayo-Beitbridge, Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road Accidents

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed four deaths resulting from two separate road accidents along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway and Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.
According to police reports obtained by Pindula News, the first incident involved a trailer detaching from a Ford Ranger vehicle, causing the death of two pedestrians and injuring three others at the 36-kilometre mark on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. Reads the report:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which two pedestrians were killed whilst three others were injured after being hit by a trailer which had unhooked from a Ford Ranger vehicle at the 36 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road on 04/08/23 at about 1730 hours.Feedback
The second accident occurred this Saturday when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with foreign number plates experienced a tire blowout, resulting in one fatality and ten injuries at the 200-kilometre mark on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road. Police reported:
The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today in the afternoon in which one person died on the spot whilst ten others were injured when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with foreign number plates burst a tyre resulting in the vehicle veering off the road before hitting a tree at the 200 kilometre peg along Bulawayo –Victoria Falls Road. The body of the victim was taken to St Lukes Hospital mortuary, Lupane for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
