Zimbabwe Police Release Names Of Six Victims In Lilian Mine Incident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of six victims in the tragic incident at Lilian Mine in Inyathi on August 3, 2023. The incident occurred when underground water was accidentally struck by drillers, resulting in flooding of the mine tunnels.

According to an initial report obtained by Pindula News, a total of 14 miners were trapped while extracting gold ore at the mine in Matabeleland North Province. Fortunately, eight miners were able to escape, but sadly, six individuals lost their lives.

Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, has released the names of the victims as identified by their next of kin. The police update areas as follows:

