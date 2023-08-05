Zimbabwe Police Release Names Of Six Victims In Lilian Mine Incident

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwe Police Release Names Of Six Victims In Lilian Mine Incident5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of six victims in the tragic incident at Lilian Mine in Inyathi on August 3, 2023. The incident occurred when underground water was accidentally struck by drillers, resulting in flooding of the mine tunnels.
According to an initial report obtained by Pindula News, a total of 14 miners were trapped while extracting gold ore at the mine in Matabeleland North Province. Fortunately, eight miners were able to escape, but sadly, six individuals lost their lives.
Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, has released the names of the victims as identified by their next of kin. The police update areas as follows:
UPDATE ON A MINE INCIDENT AT LILIAN MINE, INYATHI
The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names of six (6) victims who were killed at Lilian Mine, Inyathi on 03rd August 2023.
The six (6) victims have been identified by their next of kin as listed:-
- Matthew Sibanda (30), a male adult of Sesamba Village, Chief Madliwa, Nkayi.
- Bhekani Tshuma (25), a male adult of Sibombo Village, Chief Mabhikwa, Inyathi.
- Bruce Clive Tshuma (21), a male adult of Matsholozane Village, Chief Tshugulu, Nkayi.
- Makhosana Sabelo Nkomo (22), a male adult of Nkomo Village 2, Sikhali, Chief Mabhikwa, Lupane.
- Mengezi Mpofu (23), a male adult of Mutshethe Village, Chief Madliwa, Nkayi.
- Ndabezinhle Bhebhe (27), of Sesemba Village, Chief Madhliwa, Nkayi.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores mine operators to prioritize the safety of workers at mine sites.