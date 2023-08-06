Gokwe Police Arrest Miner For Ritualistic Murder Of One-Year-Old Daughter

4 minutes ago

The police in Gokwe have arrested Thomas Muzenda, a 38-year-old artisanal miner from Village 17 Mupukuta, Chireya Gokwe North for murdering his one-year-old daughter for ritual purposes. Muzenda was arrested on August 2, 2023.

A police report seen by Pindula News says Muzenda was taken into custody in connection with the callous murder of his 1-year-old daughter, Nenyasha Muzenda, who had been reported missing.

Muzenda confessed to the crime revealing to the police that he had killed his daughter with a knife for ritual purposes. Allegedly seeking to enhance his mining activities, Muzenda an artisanal miner had consulted a traditional healer known only as Dhumba. The police were able to recover the remains of the victim from a disused well located at Zenda Mining area in Gokwe North. Reads the police report:

