PSL Matchday 18 Fixtures And Results: Highlanders Extend Lead

PSL Matchday 18 Fixtures And Results: Highlanders Extend Lead5 minutes ago
Highlanders, yesterday, extended their lead on top of the Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) by just one point after they were held to a nil-all draw by ZPC Kariba. Bosso has so far played 18 games, has 10 wins, 8 draws, and four goals conceded.
Here are the results and fixtures of matchday 18 of the Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) 2023 season:
Results:
- FC Platinum 1-2 Simba Bhora
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 Highlanders
- Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
- Chicken Inn 0-1 Sheasham
- Green Fuel 2-0 Yadah
- Black Rhinos 1-2 Cranborne Bullets
Fixtures:
- Herentals vs Triangle United
- Manica Diamonds vs CAPS United
- Dynamos vs Hwange
All of today’s fixtures are scheduled to commence at 3 pm Central African Time (CAT).