PSL Matchday 18 Fixtures And Results: Highlanders Extend Lead

5 minutes ago
Sun, 06 Aug 2023 06:06:19 GMT
Highlanders, yesterday, extended their lead on top of the Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) by just one point after they were held to a nil-all draw by ZPC Kariba. Bosso has so far played 18 games, has 10 wins, 8 draws, and four goals conceded.

Here are the results and fixtures of matchday 18 of the Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) 2023 season:

Results:

  • FC Platinum 1-2 Simba Bhora
  • ZPC Kariba 0-0 Highlanders
  • Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
  • Chicken Inn 0-1 Sheasham
  • Green Fuel 2-0 Yadah
  • Black Rhinos 1-2 Cranborne Bullets

Fixtures:

  • Herentals vs Triangle United
  • Manica Diamonds vs CAPS United
  • Dynamos vs Hwange

All of today’s fixtures are scheduled to commence at 3 pm Central African Time (CAT).

