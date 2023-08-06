PSL Matchday 18 Fixtures And Results: Highlanders Extend Lead

5 minutes ago

Highlanders, yesterday, extended their lead on top of the Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) by just one point after they were held to a nil-all draw by ZPC Kariba. Bosso has so far played 18 games, has 10 wins, 8 draws, and four goals conceded.

Here are the results and fixtures of matchday 18 of the Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) 2023 season:

Results:

FC Platinum 1-2 Simba Bhora

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Highlanders

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Chicken Inn 0-1 Sheasham

Green Fuel 2-0 Yadah

Black Rhinos 1-2 Cranborne Bullets

Fixtures:

Herentals vs Triangle United

Manica Diamonds vs CAPS United

Dynamos vs Hwange

All of today’s fixtures are scheduled to commence at 3 pm Central African Time (CAT).

