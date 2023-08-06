ZRP Confirms Fire At Harare Central Police Station

7 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the fire that broke out at the Harare Central Police Station on Sunday morning. Pindula News earlier reported that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) offices at the basement of the Harare Central Police Station caught fire this morning, prompting an immediate response from authorities. In a statement to confirm the incident, ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms a fire incident which occurred at ZRP Harare Central complex between 0100 hours and 0800 hours today. Investigations are underway to find out what actually transpired.



This includes the extent of damage to the complex and contents. More details to be released in due course.

Reports suggest that three fire engines were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which was first reported at 1.30 AM.

