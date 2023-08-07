CCC Candidate Undeterred By Mthuli Ncube's Influence In Cowdray Park

It proves to people that they fear us. They have no clear idea of where to take the country. That’s why we have load-shedding and dilapidated roads. We have won this election. In 2018 it ended in the courts and this one is starting there.

The people of Cowdray Park have to choose between light and darkness, but it’s unfortunate because my brother in the opposition (Mthuli Ncube) is opposing the will of the people.

That’s why I call them the opposition. They are manipulating the works of the government to campaign. They took the project of TelOne just like they did with the project of the Ministry of Transport. While we appreciate development, we are saying we want sustainable projects.

Sibanda criticised Ncube as an outsider in Cowdray Park and urged the community to choose between progress and stagnation, highlighting the alleged manipulation of government projects by ZANU PF which he called the opposition.

