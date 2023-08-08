NRZ Offers Employment Opportunities To Whistle-Blowers To Fight Railway Vandalism

We are offering jobs to our informers. In some instances, members of the community will advise NRZ that someone is in possession of stolen NRZ property. Such people, we have always tried to incorporate them into our Loss Control Department. so as to encourage other would-be informers to also do the same.

Ms. Zinyanduko highlighted that the provinces most affected by these criminal activities are Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, and Midlands.

In his statement for the 2021 annual report, NRZ’s Board Chairman, Advocate Martin Dinha, emphasized the organization’s efforts to enhance security measures. He said:

NRZ also awarded whistle-blowers with rewards for contributions that ensured the organisation averted disasters like broken rail and also assisted with information that led to the recovery of material lost due to theft and vandalism.

This includes facilitating security services training and awareness programs, and ensuring close collaboration between NRZ and the country’s security apparatus to combat theft and vandalism effectively.

General Overview of the Ralway System in Zimbabwe:

The railway system in Zimbabwe faces significant challenges. The infrastructure has suffered from a lack of regular maintenance and investment, resulting in deteriorating rail lines, outdated signaling systems, and aging equipment. Limited capacity is another issue, as the aging infrastructure and limited resources hinder the system’s ability to handle increased freight and passenger traffic efficiently. Insufficient funding poses a significant hurdle in maintaining and upgrading the railway network, impacting the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and its ability to invest in infrastructure improvements and new equipment. Vandalism and theft of railway equipment, including tracks, signaling systems, and cables, persistently disrupt operations, cause delays, and raise safety concerns. Enhancing railway connectivity within Zimbabwe and establishing effective regional links with neighboring countries is a priority, but progress in this area has been limited, affecting cross-border transportation and trade efficiency.

