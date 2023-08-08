Zvimba Couple Arrested In South Africa For Assaulting And Killing Four-Year-Old Niece

6 minutes ago

A couple hailing from Zvimba, located in the Mashonaland West Province of Zimbabwe, has been arrested in South Africa on charges of reportedly assaulting their four-year-old niece to death and subsequently disposing of her body in a nearby stream.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the National Spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, has officially confirmed the arrest of the accused individuals, identified as John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda, also known as Baba na Mai Prince. Nyathi said the necessary legal procedures required for the extradition of the suspects back to Zimbabwe are currently in progress.

Following the alleged murder of their four-year-old niece, the couple absconded across the border into South Africa. Moreover, they are believed to have inflicted severe injuries upon the victim’s six-year-old sister, who is presently hospitalized due to the assault inflicted upon her using an electric cable.

