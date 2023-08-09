Constitutional Court Dismisses Kasukuwere's Presidential Nomination Challenge

8 minutes ago

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday dismissed Saviour Kasukuwere’s application for direct access to set aside a Supreme Court judgment that upheld the nullification of his nomination as a presidential candidate by the Harare High Court.

The three-member bench, led by Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, sitting with Justices Paddington Garwe and Rita Makarau, ruled that Kasukuwere’s application for direct access was a disguised appeal and, therefore, not properly before the court. The ruling brings to an end a case that has raised substantive and critical questions concerning the constitutionality of the Electoral Act, voter deregistration by operation of law, the protection of the right to vote, and the meaning of “ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe.”

Kasukuwere has expressed his intention to appeal the Supreme Court judgment, but with only 14 days to go before polling day, time is running out for open-ended court battles. The unresolved substantive constitutional questions raised by the case, compounded by inconclusive nomination challenges in the courts, have damaged the credibility of the election, according to former Information minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo.

