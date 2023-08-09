Man Arrested After Confessing To Murder During Church Service

7 minutes ago

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and dumping her body in a bush in Mukumbura Village, Mashonaland Central. Lameck Masumukire (25) was arrested after confessing to the murder during a church service.

According to reports, Masumukire killed Petunia Gomo (20) on 5 August after suspecting that she was bewitching him. The police were still investigating the case when Masumukire made his confession at church.

In a statement released by the police in Mukumbura, it was confirmed that Masumukire had been arrested in connection with the murder of Petunia Gomo. The statement revealed that the suspect had confessed to stabbing the victim in the throat and chest with a blood-stained okapi knife.

