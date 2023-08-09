Man Arrested After Confessing To Murder During Church Service

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Man Arrested After Confessing To Murder During Church Service7 minutes ago
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and dumping her body in a bush in Mukumbura Village, Mashonaland Central. Lameck Masumukire (25) was arrested after confessing to the murder during a church service.
According to reports, Masumukire killed Petunia Gomo (20) on 5 August after suspecting that she was bewitching him. The police were still investigating the case when Masumukire made his confession at church.
In a statement released by the police in Mukumbura, it was confirmed that Masumukire had been arrested in connection with the murder of Petunia Gomo. The statement revealed that the suspect had confessed to stabbing the victim in the throat and chest with a blood-stained okapi knife.
The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to face charges related to the murder of Petunia Gomo. Reads the statement:
Police in Mukumbura have arrested Lameck Masumukire (25) in connection with a case of murder in which Petunia Gomo (20) was found dead in a bushy area near Senga Village, Chiswiti, Mukumbura on 05/08/23. The suspect confessed at a church gathering that he stabbed the victim on the throat and chest after suspecting that she was bewitching him. Police have since recovered a blood stained okapi knife which was used to commit the offence.
The police did not disclose which of Masumukire’s fellow congregants had reported the confession.