Mangudya Emphasises Macroeconomic Stability In Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement

7 minutes ago

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr. John Mangudya, released the Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement. He highlighted that the implemented policy measures have set the country on a path towards macroeconomic stability. The focus will be on maintaining the current tight monetary policy stance to ensure price stability and achieve the benefits of monetary and fiscal consolidation. Regarding global economic developments, a slowdown in global GDP growth is expected due to reduced growth in advanced economies. This has led to a decrease in global commodity prices. These global factors have had spillover effects on the domestic economy through trade, imported inflation, and financial linkages, Mangudya said.

However, despite the volatility in the exchange rate during the second quarter of 2023, the domestic economic prospects remain robust, Mangudya added. Economic growth is projected at 5.3% for 2023. Mangudya said the measures implemented by the Government and the Bank have stabilized the exchange rate and domestic consumer prices. Inflation, which rose sharply in June 2023, has reversed considerably and is expected to decline further as the policy measures take full effect.

