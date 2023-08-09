Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From 9-11 August 2023

5 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department, in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast for Wednesday 09 August 2023, valid until Friday 11 August 2023. According to the report, the southern and eastern parts of the country are expected to experience slightly colder temperatures with drifting clouds.

On Wednesday 9 August 2023, the entire country experienced clear skies, but areas along and south of the highveld had very cold morning conditions, accompanied by ground frost in various locations including Bulawayo, Chipinge, Gweru, Harare, Henderson, Hwedza, Kadoma, Lupane, Masvingo, Mutoko, Nkayi, Nyanga, Plumtree, Rusape, and West Nicholson. The day became warmer but turned windy and cold in the evening, particularly felt in Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and Manicaland Provinces.

The forecast for Thursday 10 August 2023 indicates that Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, the southern parts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland, and Mashonaland East Provinces will experience mostly cloudy, windy, and cool conditions throughout the day, accompanied by drizzle in certain areas. Conversely, other parts of the country, including Matebeleland North, the northern parts of Midlands, Mashonaland West, and Central Provinces, are expected to be predominantly sunny and mild during the day, transitioning to windy and cold conditions overnight.

Feedback