Former South African President Jacob Zuma Granted Remission, Avoiding Further Prison Time

12 minutes ago

Former President Jacob Zuma of South Africa has been granted a remission status, which exempts him from serving further time in prison. Remission status is typically granted to low-risk and non-violent offenders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the release of thousands of non-violent offenders, including Zuma, after he was briefly re-incarcerated.

Makgothi Thobakgale, the national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, told reporters in Pretoria, the capital that the nation’s prison authority freed former President Zuma after he was re-incarcerated for less than two hours on Friday. He said Zuma, 81, was “admitted” to a prison in Estcourt in eastern South Africa early in the morning, and then freed after he was “subjected to administrative processes,”

