RBZ Preparing To Introduce Gold-backed Digital Tokens As A Medium Of Exchange

According to Governor Dr John Mangudya, the gold coins introduced as an alternative store of value have been effective in mopping up over ZW$35 billion from the sale of 36,059 coins. He said only 769 coins (2% of the total sold) have been redeemed, indicating their value as a store of value.

Mangudya said to further expand value-preserving instruments and increase accessibility, the central bank introduced Gold-Backed Digital Tokens (GBDT) on May 12, 2023. These tokens are fully backed by physical gold held by the Bank. He said as of July 21, 2023, RBZ had issued 325,024,524 milligrams (equivalent to 325.02 kgs) of gold through 11 issuances, valued at ZW$50.50 billion and US$7,794.87.

Economic blogger Tinashe Murapata expresses scepticism regarding the introduction of gold-backed digital tokens as a medium of exchange, suggesting it may be an attempt to reintroduce the Zimbabwe dollar. Murapata raises concerns about multiple currencies in circulation and the potential conversion of local Nostro to ZiG, making it another form of Zimbabwean currency. He said:

The Gold Backed Digital token will now evolve from being an investment vehicle to being a currency. This will be called ZiG. It is being touted as an alternative for USD. Never mind the efficacy of how this currency will work. But, does it not bother the authorities that Zimbabwe will have another currency on top of the four currencies will already have. Namely. RTGS, Nostro, Bond notes, USD. This will mean five competing currencies with five different exchange rates. Why would a retailer accept ZiG, whose price is determined by the variability of the Auction rate? Well, they will be forced to. The second worry is that local Nostro is a direct substitute of ZiG. Meaning the authorities could easily convert all local nostro to ZiG. On the ostensible claim of facilitating transactions. The post-election period will be very interesting as ZWL is now effectively less than 20% of money supply. Meaning probably 10% of transactions. ZiG will be another attempt at the new ZWL currency. Buyer beware.

If the RBZ is successful, Zimbabweans will be able to purchase groceries using gold coins and gold-backed digital tokens. To prepare for Phase II, which is the transactional phase of the Gold-Backed Digital Tokens (GBDT), the RBZ plans to conduct an awareness campaign in all national provinces.

Tags

Leave a Comment