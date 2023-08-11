Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From 11-13 August 2023

6 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department, in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, has provided an update on the weather conditions in Zimbabwe valid from 11-13 August 2023.

MSD reported that the recent rainfall and drizzle experienced in the eastern parts of the country, with Mukandi recording the highest rainfall amount of 37mm, have led to a significant decrease in cloud cover in those areas this morning. However, some regions, including Matabeleland South, Bulawayo-Metropolitan, Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland West, and Central, still experienced mostly cloudy conditions. Nevertheless, these clouds are expected to clear off from the south as the evening progresses.

FORECAST FOR SATURDAY 12 AUGUST 2023

Across the entire country, scattered clouds are expected in the morning due to residual moisture. These clouds are likely to dissipate, resulting in sunny and mild daytime conditions. However, it is expected to become cold towards the evening.

