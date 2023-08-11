Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From 11-13 August 2023

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From 11-13 August 20236 minutes ago
The Meteorological Services Department, in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, has provided an update on the weather conditions in Zimbabwe valid from 11-13 August 2023.
MSD reported that the recent rainfall and drizzle experienced in the eastern parts of the country, with Mukandi recording the highest rainfall amount of 37mm, have led to a significant decrease in cloud cover in those areas this morning. However, some regions, including Matabeleland South, Bulawayo-Metropolitan, Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland West, and Central, still experienced mostly cloudy conditions. Nevertheless, these clouds are expected to clear off from the south as the evening progresses.
FORECAST FOR SATURDAY 12 AUGUST 2023
Across the entire country, scattered clouds are expected in the morning due to residual moisture. These clouds are likely to dissipate, resulting in sunny and mild daytime conditions. However, it is expected to become cold towards the evening.
IMPACTS
The following impacts are anticipated due to the weather conditions:
-
Health Effects: The cold temperatures may adversely affect vulnerable individuals, potentially leading to respiratory-related illnesses such as colds, flu, hay fever, and asthma.
-
Animal Welfare: Cold morning conditions might have an impact on animals, particularly day-old chicks and animal litter.
-
Crop Damage: Ground frost can pose a risk to crops, causing damage from within (intra-cellular frost).
-
Fire Hazard: Dry conditions increase the risk of veld fires, as dry vegetation serves as fuel for fires.
ACTIONS TO TAKE:
To mitigate the potential impacts of the weather conditions, the following actions are recommended:
-
Ensure Personal Warmth: Keep warm and ensure that vulnerable members of society, including the young, elderly, and individuals with health conditions, are adequately dressed or covered. If using a brazier or fire for warmth, ensure proper ventilation in the room.
-
Animal Care: Monitor the temperature within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to minimize the effects of cold conditions on the bird population.
-
Frost Protection: In frost-prone areas, consider employing frost mitigation measures to protect crops.
-
Fire Safety: As the high fire-danger season approaches, it is crucial for all members of society, particularly farmers, to construct fire guards at least 9 meters wide to safeguard their property. Remember that starting uncontrolled outdoor fires is a punishable offence, so exercise caution even when starting controlled fires to protect lives and property.
WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR SUNDAY 13 AUGUST 2023
On Sunday, clear skies are expected across the country. Cold morning conditions will prevail, with areas such as Matopos, West Nicholson, Kezi, Masvingo, Glveru, Chivhu, Harare, and Henderson likely to experience slight to moderate ground frost. The temperatures should become milder in the afternoon but will drop significantly overnight, resulting in very cold conditions.
Please stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and advisories from the Meteorological Services Department and follow the recommended actions to ensure safety and well-being during these weather conditions.