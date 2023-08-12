Doctor Testified That Marry Mubaiwa Pressured Him To Administer A Dangerous Drug To VP Chiwenga

I discussed with the complainant in the suspect’s presence and just before they left, the accused gave me US$1 900, but I did not know what the money was for.

On a subsequent trip in June 2019, Dr. Sieling arranged for VP Chiwenga’s admission to a high-care unit but was unable to see him. He said:

On the second trip on June 23, 2019, Dr Mangwiro called me saying the complainant was extremely ill and needed admission to a high care unit at NetCare Pretoria Hospital and I made the arrangements.

Dr. Sieling added that he arranged for specimens to be extracted via cystoscopy, which revealed a problem with the initial clean urine sample. The urine specimen confirmed that VP Chiwenga had been administered Pethidine and Propofol, but the person responsible for administering the drugs could not be located. Pethidine is a strong pain medication that belongs to a group of drugs called opioids. It is used to relieve moderate to severe pain. Propofol is a medication that is given through an intravenous (IV) line to make a person feel sleepy and relaxed. It is commonly used during surgeries or in intensive care units to help patients stay comfortable.

Dr. Sieling said he then informed VP Chiwenga about the administration of Pethidine and Propofol. However, after disclosing this information, security personnel entered the ward and ordered Dr. Sieling to stop communication with VP Chiwenga.

The presiding magistrate, Mr. Feresi Chakanyuka, adjourned the trial until August 28 for further proceedings.

Some Context:

According to police documents, Marry travelled to South Africa with her seriously ill husband and allegedly attempted to prevent him from seeking medical attention. It is alleged that she insisted on being left alone with him in the hospital and subsequently disconnected vital medical equipment. However, when confronted by security personnel and medical staff, she reportedly left the hospital.

The Vice President later received treatment in China and returned to Zimbabwe. Marry, a former beauty queen, maintains her innocence and denies any wrongdoing. In 2019, she argued that the charges were brought against her as a means to pressure her during divorce proceedings in the High Court. Her defence also claimed that the alleged offence occurred while Vice President Chiwenga was already physically frail and recovering from injuries sustained in an assassination attempt, in which both of them were injured.

Marry further stated that Vice President Chiwenga had arranged for her to be sent to China for medical treatment and had provided her with financial support. Her defence team argued that these actions by Vice President Chiwenga were inconsistent with the idea that she had attempted to murder him.

