Ground Frost Expected In Some Parts Of Zimbabwe: MSD

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast for the period from Saturday, August 12, 2023, until Monday, August 14, 2023, as outlined below.

Preamble:

Yesterday, there were reports of light rainfall in Matabeleland North province and Nyanga. However, today there has been a notable decrease in moisture across the country as the weather system responsible for the previous rainfall has moved westwards into the Indian Ocean. Consequently, the prevailing conditions are characterized by partly cloudy skies in the northern and central provinces, while the remaining areas experience mostly sunny conditions.

Forecast for Sunday, August 13, 2023:

Mashonaland East, Harare metropolitan, and the northern parts of Manicaland provinces are expected to have brief cloudy conditions. The rest of the country will experience mostly sunny weather. Due to the anticipated clearing of the skies, slight ground frost is expected in areas such as Matopos, West Nicholson, Kezi, Masvingo, Gweru, Chivhu, Harare, and Henderson. Farmers with winter crops and the general public in these areas are advised to exercise caution.

