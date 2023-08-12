Ground Frost Expected In Some Parts Of Zimbabwe: MSD

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Ground Frost Expected In Some Parts Of Zimbabwe: MSD5 minutes ago
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast for the period from Saturday, August 12, 2023, until Monday, August 14, 2023, as outlined below.
Preamble:
Yesterday, there were reports of light rainfall in Matabeleland North province and Nyanga. However, today there has been a notable decrease in moisture across the country as the weather system responsible for the previous rainfall has moved westwards into the Indian Ocean. Consequently, the prevailing conditions are characterized by partly cloudy skies in the northern and central provinces, while the remaining areas experience mostly sunny conditions.
Forecast for Sunday, August 13, 2023:
Mashonaland East, Harare metropolitan, and the northern parts of Manicaland provinces are expected to have brief cloudy conditions. The rest of the country will experience mostly sunny weather. Due to the anticipated clearing of the skies, slight ground frost is expected in areas such as Matopos, West Nicholson, Kezi, Masvingo, Gweru, Chivhu, Harare, and Henderson. Farmers with winter crops and the general public in these areas are advised to exercise caution.
Impacts:
- Cold conditions may adversely affect the health of vulnerable individuals and contribute to respiratory-related illnesses such as colds, flu, hay fever, and asthma.
- Cold morning conditions may pose risks to certain animals, particularly day-old chicks and animal litter.
- Ground frost can potentially damage crops from within (intra-cellular frost).
- Dry conditions increase the risk of uncontrolled veld fires, with dry vegetation acting as fuel.
Recommended Actions:
- Ensure appropriate warmth and clothing for vulnerable individuals, including the young, elderly, and those with underlying health conditions.
- If using a brazier or fire for warmth, ensure adequate ventilation in the room.
- Employ frost mitigation measures in frost-prone areas.
- Given the high fire-danger season, it is advisable for farmers and the general public to construct fire-guards at least 9 meters wide to protect their property.
- Exercise caution when starting controlled fires, as starting uncontrolled outdoor fires is an offense and can endanger lives and property.
Weather Outlook for Monday, August 14, 2023:
Expect a cold and cloudless morning with slight to moderate ground frost in areas such as Matopos, West Nicholson, Kezi, Masvingo, Gweru, Chivhu, Harare, and Henderson. The temperature should gradually warm up by the afternoon, becoming cold again during the night.