Harare Residents Take Council To Court Over Service Station Constructed Without Public Consultation

7 minutes ago

A legal battle has erupted between Alexandra Park residents, Harare City Council, and a fuel company over the construction of a petrol station without proper public consultations. The residents claim that the required public participation was not carried out, as the site is close to residential areas.

They have initiated legal action to nullify the development and are seeking an urgent court order to halt construction until a decision is reached. The petrol filling station was constructed at the junction of Swan Drive and Churchill Avenue. The development is also set to effect substantial changes to both Swan Drive and Borrowdale Road.

Last week, residents initiated a class action in the High Court to prevent the establishment of a pump station and fast food outlet by Redan Kerosene (Pvt) Ltd. The suit includes Redan, Mr. Mark Campbell Hounsell, the City of Harare, and town planner Mr. Mudzengerere. Residents expressed concerns about the adverse impact the fuel station would have on the locality.

