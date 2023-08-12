Workers Dissatisfied With Government's Tax-Free Threshold Increase To $500,000

You cannot tax the poor. Anyone earning $500 000 with the prevailing market rate is earning below the poverty datum line.

According to the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, a family of six now requires $2.6 million per month to survive. Despite these rising costs, the average salary of the least-paid civil servants is $250,000, excluding US dollar allowances.

Various union representatives, including David Dzatsunga and Tecla Darangwe, expressed their disappointment with the review of tax brackets and called for an increase in salaries and a reduction in the tax-free threshold. They argued that the threshold should be indexed to the US dollar, considering its impact on the economy.

Obert Masaraure, the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, criticized the review for not meeting their demands for US dollar salaries. He also raised concerns about the potential devaluation of the local currency after the elections.

Recent statistics indicate that the economy is moving towards dollarisation, with a significant portion of transactions, particularly for food purchases, being conducted in foreign currency. However, the government remains committed to the Zimdollar, despite calls for its abandonment.

A report by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development emphasised the role of diaspora remittances in sustaining the economy, as many formal workers struggle to meet the poverty datum line.

