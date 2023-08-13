Police Officer Arrested For Attending CCC Rally And Supporting Nelson Chamisa

8 minutes ago

A police constable stationed in Nkayi has been arrested on charges of “actively participating in politics” after he attended a Citizens Coalition Change (CCC) rally held in Matabeleland North where he was seen cheering Nelson Chamisa. The constable, identified as Hillary Masimbe, was off duty at the time and had visited the Nesigwe police base to collect some documents.

The police have charged Constable Masimbe with violating paragraphs 48(1)(a) of the schedule of the police service chapter 10:11, in conjunction with sections 29 and 30 of the same Act, which pertain to “actively participating in politics.”

Eyewitnesses reported that Constable Masimbe was wearing a yellow T-shirt with black and grey lines under a blue jacket. According to a police summary of the incident, Masimbe removed his jacket during the rally, revealing the yellow T-shirt, and was seen following the CCC convoy while chanting slogans associated with the party. A police summary of the case reads:

