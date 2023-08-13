Police Officer Arrested For Attending CCC Rally And Supporting Nelson Chamisa

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Police Officer Arrested For Attending CCC Rally And Supporting Nelson Chamisa8 minutes ago
A police constable stationed in Nkayi has been arrested on charges of “actively participating in politics” after he attended a Citizens Coalition Change (CCC) rally held in Matabeleland North where he was seen cheering Nelson Chamisa. The constable, identified as Hillary Masimbe, was off duty at the time and had visited the Nesigwe police base to collect some documents.
The police have charged Constable Masimbe with violating paragraphs 48(1)(a) of the schedule of the police service chapter 10:11, in conjunction with sections 29 and 30 of the same Act, which pertain to “actively participating in politics.”
Eyewitnesses reported that Constable Masimbe was wearing a yellow T-shirt with black and grey lines under a blue jacket. According to a police summary of the incident, Masimbe removed his jacket during the rally, revealing the yellow T-shirt, and was seen following the CCC convoy while chanting slogans associated with the party. A police summary of the case reads:
Whilst at the rally, the defaulter removed the jacket covering his yellow T-shirt and was seen following a convoy of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa chanting ‘Icho icho uyo mukomana apinda’ literally meaning ‘that one, that one, the young man has arrived’ pointing upward two forefingers and symbol associated with CCC slogan.
He went on chanting “Ngaapinde Mukomana ngaapinde” literally meaning “should enter the young man should enter.
The defaulter was also observed clapping hands acknowledging the speech being delivered by Nelson Chamisa and by so doing contravening the said Act.
The defaulter has no right to act in the manner he did.
His arrest follows a recent incident where Assistant Inspector Chester Matsa faced threats from Deputy Minister of Tourism, Barbra Rwodzi, for arresting a ZANU PF member accused of defacing CCC campaign posters. Matsa is said to be missing and a warrant of arrest has since been issued against him.