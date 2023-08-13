WATCH: Another CCC Supporter Stoned By Suspected ZANU PF Supporters

10 minutes ago

Another supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) allegedly fell victim to a stone attack by suspected ZANU PF supporters. Elifanos Mupfumba, a former Councillor for Chiredzi Ward 18, was reportedly assaulted on Saturday. Makomborero Haruzivishe, a youth leader in the CCC, stated that Mupfumba was admitted to Colin Saunders Hospital. Haruzivishe shared the following information on Saturday:

@CCCZimbabwe supporter and former ward 18 councillor Elifanos Mupfumba was stoned a few moments ago by in Chiredzi West by @ZANUPF_Official thugs. They attacked him for distributing campaign posters and flyers. @PoliceZimbabwe & @ZECzim must guarantee #NoToPoliticalViolence! was admitted at Colin Saunders hospital moments ago.

