Minister Mutsvangwa Says Zimbabwe's Independence, Democracy, And Peace Shouldn't Be Taken For Granted

4 minutes ago

The Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, emphasised that the current state of independence, democracy, freedom, peace, and tranquillity in Zimbabwe should not be taken for granted. She highlighted the significant sacrifices and bloodshed that led to these achievements.

In her remarks to commemorate Heroes Day, Senator Mutsvangwa who is a veteran of the liberation struggle, recounted the tragic events of the Nyadzonya Massacre on August 9, 1976. She criticised Western imperialists for hypocritically claiming to champion democracy and human rights while being complicit in such atrocious acts.

Furthermore, Senator Mutsvangwa urged the nation, particularly the youth, to protect the country’s sovereignty and the gains made during the liberation struggle.

