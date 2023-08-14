Minister Mutsvangwa Says Zimbabwe's Independence, Democracy, And Peace Shouldn't Be Taken For Granted

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Minister Mutsvangwa Says Zimbabwe's Independence, Democracy, And Peace Shouldn't Be Taken For Granted4 minutes ago
The Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, emphasised that the current state of independence, democracy, freedom, peace, and tranquillity in Zimbabwe should not be taken for granted. She highlighted the significant sacrifices and bloodshed that led to these achievements.
In her remarks to commemorate Heroes Day, Senator Mutsvangwa who is a veteran of the liberation struggle, recounted the tragic events of the Nyadzonya Massacre on August 9, 1976. She criticised Western imperialists for hypocritically claiming to champion democracy and human rights while being complicit in such atrocious acts.
Furthermore, Senator Mutsvangwa urged the nation, particularly the youth, to protect the country’s sovereignty and the gains made during the liberation struggle.
She expressed her concern that the experiences of liberation struggle veterans are often overlooked, with their valuable stories being lost.
Remembering her personal losses during the war, including the tragic death of her friend Veronica Chigumira and witnessing the fate of her schoolmate Joe Gwabuya, who was swept away by the Pungwe river while fleeing from Rhodesian Forces, Senator Mutsvangwa emphasized the unbreakable bond between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, forged through blood and sacrifice.
Many young Zimbabweans appear to take independence for granted due to several factors. These include a lack of firsthand experience with the struggles of the liberation war, inadequate historical education, and pressing socioeconomic challenges. Additionally, political disillusionment has contributed to a diminished appreciation for independence as they feel that the challenges faced by their grandparents during the colonial era are still being experienced today.
Government critics claim the black government has become the new oppressor, violating the liberation war values of equality, justice, freedom of expression, inclusivity, and socioeconomic empowerment. They argue that the government’s actions contradict the principles it fought for, betraying the aspirations of the liberation struggle.