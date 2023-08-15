Bar Manager Robbed Of US$1 000 Cash In Harare

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident to H-Metro. He said:

Police are investigating a robbery case that took place in Kambuzuma.

Circumstances are that on August 11, at around 2200 hours, the complainant was at Roadside Bar Kambuzuma Section 2 after having collected cash amounting to US$1 000 for the day’s sales.

He was driving his car along Westwood, Kambuzumba Section 2, going home.

As he was driving, he realised that there was a Toyota IST, following him.

He tried to accelerate, intending to drive back to Roadside Bar, but he was blocked by a Toyota Alteza.

Two unidentified men, holding some objects, disembarked from the vehicle and ordered complainant to stand still.

They demanded cash and all his valuables.

Complainant surrendered cash amounting to US$1000, iPhone 11 Pro cellphone and 20 litres PetroTrade coupons.

The accused person then drove off in their motor vehicles at high speed.