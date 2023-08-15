CCC Official Says Police Officers Claim They Are Being Forced To Vote For ZANU PF

7 minutes ago

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has claimed that the opposition party has received reports that police officers are being forced to vote under the watch of their superiors.

In Zimbabwe, police officers who will be on duty during the voting day are allowed to vote prior to the elections through postal voting.

Posting on Twitter, Mahere said some police officers are alleging that they are being forced to vote for ZANU PF. She said:

