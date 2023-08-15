Kenyan President William Ruto Reinstates Fuel Subsidy After Violent Protests

8 minutes ago

The Kenyan government has reinstated a small subsidy to stabilise retail fuel prices for the next 30 days after months of violent protests against the rising cost of living.

Ruto removed fuel and maize flour subsidies in September last year after taking office and increased taxes this year.

The subsidies had put in place by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta but Ruto said he preferred subsidising production rather than consumption.

Feedback