Mwonzora Claims Mnangagwa Felt ZEC Was Unfair In Disqualifying MDC-T Candidates

4 minutes ago

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora said that he called President Emmerson Mnangagwa to complain about the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) decision to bar 87 of the party’s aspiring Parliamentarians from contesting this year’s general elections.

Addressing reporters on Monday at a Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) dialogue on the upcoming elections, Mwonzora said Mnangagwa seemed to understand his grievances.

As a result, Mwonzora was perplexed when the court ruled against the MDC-T candidates as it was not consistent with what he (Mnangagwa) had told him in their private conversation. Said Mwonzora, as quoted by NewZimbabwe.com:

