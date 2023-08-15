"Soldiers Deserve USD Living Wage", CCC Commemorates Defence Forces Day

Mahere said if CCC wins the upcoming general elections, the military will never be used to curtail the rights and freedoms of citizens. Read the statement below:

Today, we join the nation in commemorating 43 years since the Zimbabwe Defence Forces came into being.

The constitutionally-defined roles of the Defence Forces are to protect Zimbabwe’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, to partake in the design of our shared regional security architecture, to play a role in the preservation of international stability and peace and to offer assistance to the civilian authority in times of need.

Our Defence Forces have distinguished themselves in many of their constitutionally-defined roles. For 43 years, they have safeguarded Zimbabwe’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We take pride in their sterling performances in various peacekeeping missions in Africa and the role they continue to play in aiding the civilian authority to save lives, deliver humanitarian aid and spearhead emergency reconstruction as they did in 2019 in the wake of Cyclone Idai.

However, the Defence Forces’ 43 years of service have been undermined by partisan politics. We note with particular sadness the attempt to poison and politicize the Defence Forces for partisan purposes and repression.

On this day of commemoration, we call on the Defence Forces to remember their constitutional mandate to the people of Zimbabwe.

We ask that they act in a manner that serves the interests of all Zimbabweans by fully complying with their constitutional obligation to respect the lives and dignity of the people in the execution of their duties.

In line with the Constitution, we demand the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms by the Defence Forces. Our security services must protect not threaten citizens.

The democratic expression of citizens must be safeguarded. We reiterate our call for a Defence Force for everyone.

Under the incoming Citizen Government, weapons and arms of war will never be deployed to support a political party’s partisan interests or impede the citizens’ right to demonstrate peacefully.

Instead, our Defence Forces will support collective national interests taking due cognisance of the fundamental rights and diversity of the citizenry.

The professional standing of the Defence Forces will not be interfered with. The Defence Forces will be given the space to serve the people as prescribed by law.

We will improve the conditions of service of rank and file soldiers. They deserve to earn a living USD wage and conditions of service befitting of the important constitutional role they are mandated to play in our society.