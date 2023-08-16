Niger's Military Junta To Prosecute Deposed President For "Treason"

The United Nations and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the announcement, reported Al Jazeera.

Niger’s military deposed Bazoum (63), on 26 July and has held him together with his family at the president’s official residence in Niamey since the coup.

ECOWAS has called for Bazoum’s reinstatement, imposing severe economic sanctions on Niger and threatening military intervention if civilian rule is not restored.

The sanctions include cutting off financial transactions and electricity supplies as well as closing borders with landlocked Niger.

On Monday, ECOWAS enounced threats by Niger’s military rulers to prosecute Bazoum.

ECOWAS has approved the deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niger, has reiterated that it remains committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The prospect of a military intervention to reinstate Bazoum has divided ECOWAS members.

Niger’s neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, also ruled by military governments which seized power in coups, have warned against military intervention.

The two countries have said intervention would be tantamount to a declaration of war on them.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment