ZEC Declares Elisabeth Valerio A Duly Nominated Presidential Candidate

The other aspiring presidential candidates, Saviour Kasukuwere and Linda Masarira’s appeals were rejected by the courts.

In a statement on Wednesday, ZEC chief elections officer, Utloile Silaigwana said:

It is hereby notified that following an order of the Electoral Court sitting in Harare, issued on the 19th of July 2023, Ms. Elisabeth Isabel Valerio, a candidate sponsored by the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) party, is hereby declared a duly nominated Presidential candidate. Polling shall take place on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 from 7 am to 7 pm for the purpose of electing persons to the office of President.

Valerio took ZEC to the Electoral Court in July over ZEC’s refusal to approve her nomination papers as a presidential candidate.

Her nomination papers were rejected despite providing bank-stamped proof of her request to initiate a ZWL transfer of funds to the ZEC bank account for the required nomination fees equivalent to US$20 000.

After successfully appealing against ZEC’s decision, Valerio became the only female Presidential candidate for next week’s presidential election.

The other candidates are President Emmerson Mnangagwa of ZANU PF, Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Trust Chikohora of ZCPD, Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP, Professor Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of UANC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDC and Wilson Harry Peter of DOP.

